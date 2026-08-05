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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt to revamp sports infra, expand training, says minister Sood

Delhi Govt to revamp sports infra, expand training, says minister Sood

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood with athletes Anahat Singh (centre) and Lovlina Borgohain (right) in New Delhi on Tuesday.
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Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday met World Junior Girls Squash Champion Anahat Singh and Commonwealth Games silver medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, assuring both athletes of the Delhi Government’s full support to strengthen sports infrastructure and expand training opportunities for young sporting talent.

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The meeting focused on making sports more accessible to young people in Delhi, with discussions centred on developing grassroots facilities, upgrading training centres and creating better platforms for emerging athletes across the city.

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Sood met Anahat Singh, who recently won the World Junior Girls Squash Championship title. The Delhi-based squash player has also represented India at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. During the meeting, they discussed measures to popularise squash among youngsters and make the sport more widely accessible across the national capital.

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The minister assured Anahat of the Delhi Government’s complete backing to expand squash programmes and develop grassroots facilities so that promising players receive the support and infrastructure needed to compete successfully at the global level.

Sood also met Olympic bronze medallist and World Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who recently won a silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Originally from Assam, Borgohain is now based in Delhi.

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During the interaction, Borgohain expressed her desire to help nurture boxing talent in the capital and sought government support to develop strong and modern training facilities for aspiring boxers.

The minister assured her of all necessary assistance and said the government would hold consultations with active and veteran sportspersons to formulate measures for the overall development of sports in Delhi.

According to an official statement, these discussions will focus on modernising sports infrastructure, strengthening training centres and building a vibrant sporting culture across the city.

Sood congratulated both athletes on their achievements on the international stage and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He also expressed hope that they would continue to bring laurels to the country.

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