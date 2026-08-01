Delhi Govt to roll out Laxmi Yojana today

The Delhi Government will launch its flagship Delhi Laxmi Yojana on August 1, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating the scheme’s online portal at the District Magistrate (East) office in Geeta Colony. Eligible women can apply online immediately after the launch.

Advertisement

The government plans to complete verification in a time-bound manner so that the first instalment of financial assistance can be released before Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 a month. The government has allocated Rs 5,110 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 Budget, and more than 17 lakh women are expected to benefit.

Advertisement

Women aged 21 to 60 years from families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh will be eligible. However, income tax payers, GST filers, government employees, women already receiving financial assistance, families owning a four-wheeler, households with annual electricity consumption above 2,400 units, families with members employed in government or public sector organisations, women with more than three living children, and those with a criminal record will not be eligible.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the launch fulfilled a key promise made to women and would strengthen their dignity, financial security and self-reliance. She urged eligible women to register through the online portal. The scheme will initially remain in force for three years from the date of implementation.

Advertisement

Beneficiaries can choose between two payment options. Under the first, Rs 1,500 will be deposited every month in a recurring or fixed deposit account, while Rs 1,000 will be credited to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for approved essential purchases. Alternatively, beneficiaries may opt to receive the full Rs 2,500 in a recurring or fixed deposit account.

Besides financial assistance, the scheme aims to promote school enrolment, creation of APAAR and ABHA IDs, timely vaccination, registration on the POSHAN Tracker, participation in initiatives such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and encourage women to join self-help groups and skill development programmes.

Applications will be processed through the Delhi Laxmi Yojana portal, with district-level committees overseeing scrutiny, approvals and grievance redressal.