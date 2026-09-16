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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt to set up 2 portals to map student housing needs, register PGs

Delhi Govt to set up 2 portals to map student housing needs, register PGs

Committee to identify suitable land parcels for new hostels

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. File photo
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The Delhi Government will set up two portals within 15 days to map student accommodation demand across universities and institutions and register paying guest (PG) facilities, as the 20-member high-powered committee on student accommodation and safety held its first meeting on Tuesday.

The portal for PG owners will capture details, including the age and structural condition of buildings and fire-safety measures, while a separate portal will map student data across universities and institutions in the Capital.

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The committee, chaired by Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, also decided that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Urban Development Department would identify suitable land parcels for construction of new hostels.

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It will draft new laws and regulations for PG accommodations, with stakeholders, including the Training and Technical Education (TTE) Department, involved in the exercise.

The panel was constituted by the Lieutenant Governor to address the shortage of student accommodation and review safety and regulatory standards for student housing. It has been given 60 days to submit its recommendations.

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The committee will assess the gap between student inflow and available hostel capacity and examine higher floor area ratio (FAR) permissions for on-campus hostel expansion. It will also explore converting under utilised government and DDA properties into hostels, particularly locations with public transport connectivity.

Mandatory structural and fire-safety audits, emergency evacuation protocols and regular mock drills are among other measures under consideration. The proposed regulatory framework will also look at lease agreements, arbitrary electricity surcharges and zone-wise rent bands for PG accommodation.

A centralised grievance dashboard is proposed to enable students to report overcrowding, safety hazards and lease violations for time bound resolution.

The committee includes the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner, NDMC chairperson, DDA vice-chairperson, senior departmental officials and vice-chancellors of the DU, GGSIPU, Ambedkar University Delhi, NSUT and DTU, among others.

Sood emphasised that the Delhi Government is committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all students through a practical and balanced regulatory system.

The Education Minister said the meeting focused on a coordinated approach towards safe, accessible and better student accommodation, along with strengthening safety measures and facilities for students across Delhi.

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