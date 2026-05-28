Delhi Govt to strengthen menstrual hygiene facilities in schools, says CM Rekha Gupta

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held a virtual interaction with principals of Delhi government schools and senior officials of the education department, stressing the need to create a safe, sensitive and confidence building environment for girl students.

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During the video conference held at Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta discussed issues related to menstrual hygiene, health awareness, emotional well-being and sanitation facilities in schools. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Director of Education Vedita Reddy and senior department officials also attended the meeting.

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Addressing school principals, Gupta highlighted the need for empathy and support for girls during menstruation. She said many students often feel uncomfortable during their periods, which affects their attendance and studies.

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“When daughters attend school and go through a natural biological process, the role of teachers and principals extends beyond administration and becomes that of guardians as well,” the CM said.

She further said, “Many girls feel uncomfortable during these days, are unable to attend school regularly and often lose focus on studies. At such times, they need empathy, trust and emotional support.”

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The CM directed principals to ensure that girls understand menstruation is a normal biological process and that there should be no fear or hesitation associated with it. She also expressed concern over poor sanitation and damaged toilet facilities in some schools and instructed officials to ensure cleanliness and timely repairs.

As part of the ‘Menstrual Health Matters’ campaign, the Delhi Government announced several measures, including regular maintenance and refilling of sanitary pad vending machines installed in schools, government offices, public toilets and Arogya Mandirs.

The government also plans to centralise the system to ensure access to high quality biodegradable sanitary pads for girls across Delhi.

In addition, awareness campaigns will be conducted through ASHA and Anganwadi workers, while menstrual health education for Classes 6 to 9 will be strengthened in schools.

The CM also said girls would be made aware of health issues such as PCOS, anaemia, cervical cancer, menopause and HPV vaccination. She added that regular health sessions would be organised at Arogya Mandirs, where doctors and trained staff would interact directly with women and girl students.

Speaking on cervical cancer awareness, Gupta said, “A healthy and confident daughter is the foundation of a strong society.”

She added that Delhi can become developed and empowered only when girls move forward “without fear, hesitation or discomfort”.

Sood said menstrual health was closely linked with dignity, awareness and self-confidence.

“Menstrual health is not merely a health issue, but also one linked to dignity, awareness and self-confidence,” Sood said.

He added, “The role of schools is not limited to imparting education, but also includes creating a safe, sensitive and supportive environment for children.”

The minister said the Delhi Government was committed to ensuring that every girl student receives proper information, clean facilities and timely health support through strengthened awareness campaigns and school education initiatives.

“The aim is to create an environment where no girl feels fear, shame or discomfort during periods and can pursue her dreams with complete confidence,” he said.