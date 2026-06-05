Delhi Govt to withdraw bed and breakfast policy

In the wake of the devastating fire at a bed and breakfast (B&B) establishment in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, the Delhi Government has decided to withdraw its B&B policy and review all establishments operating under the scheme.

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Announcing the decision on Thursday, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said all properties registered under the B&B scheme would be inspected and strict action would be taken against those found violating licence conditions.

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“It is a tragic incident and so many innocent people have lost their lives. The Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter,” Mishra said, adding that preliminary findings suggest an illegal hotel and an unauthorised restaurant may have been operating from the premises.

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While the Flourish Stay held a silver-category B&B licence issued in 2024, officials suspect it was operating far beyond its sanctioned capacity. The authorities are also examining whether mandatory fire safety norms were violated.

Mishra said the existing B&B scheme, introduced during the Commonwealth Games, allowed licences to remain valid for three years without any provision for regular monitoring by the Tourism Department. Operators were required to share details of guests with the local police every 15 days, but officials are now investigating whether those requirements were being followed.

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The minister revealed that the government had already identified several shortcomings in the existing framework and had withdrawn the old scheme about a month ago. A draft of a revised B&B policy has since been uploaded on the Delhi Tourism website for public feedback.

“We are examining all aspects through the magisterial inquiry. Most likely, a new bed and breakfast policy will be introduced within the next one-and-a-half to two months,” he said.

The proposed policy seeks to tighten regulations governing homestays and guesthouses. Under the draft framework, only residential properties would be eligible for registration, with a maximum limit of eight rooms and 16 beds. Compliance with fire safety norms, police verification requirements and municipal regulations would be mandatory.

The draft also requires owners or caretakers to remain present on the premises, maintain guest records and install basic safety infrastructure, including fire extinguishers, first-aid kits and emergency contact information.

The B&B scheme was originally designed to expand affordable accommodation options for tourists while generating supplementary income for homeowners. By 2023, more than 432 registered properties offering over 2,200 rooms were operating under the programme across Delhi.

However, the Malviya Nagar tragedy has exposed serious concerns over enforcement and compliance, prompting the government to overhaul the framework amid growing scrutiny of safety standards in budget accommodation facilities.

Delhi BJP backs decision

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Thursday welcomed the Rekha Gupta government’s decision to withdraw the bed & breakfast (B&B) licensing scheme following the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy.

Malhotra alleged that the scheme, introduced by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in 2007, had over the years become a means for illegal hotels to operate under the patronage of Congress and AAP leaders. He said the BJP government had already decided last month to repeal the scheme and seek public suggestions for a new, stricter and more transparent licensing framework.

Targeting the AAP, Malhotra accused its leaders of making political remarks after every accident while remaining silent on tragedies - Bawana fire, Arpit Palace guest house fire, Filmistan factory blaze, Mundka fire and the Vivek Vihar nursing home fire - that occurred during their tenure.

Malhotra pointed out that the licence of the Malviya Nagar establishment was issued in 2024 during the tenure of former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.