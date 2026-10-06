Delhi Govt withholds ‘post upgrade’ of harassment accused cop

In an important move today, the Delhi Government said a Delhi Police order assigning an upgraded position to embattled cop Vivek Bhagat had been withheld and should not be read as a promotion.

Hours after the issuance of the Delhi Police order giving ACP Vivek Bhagat the current duty charge (CDC) of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, government sources clarified that the move involved a routine post upgrade, which had now been withheld.

Advertisement

It is not a promotion, it's a routine change of duty from ACP to DCP, and this change has now been stopped, L-G House sources said.

Advertisement

Bhagat is facing allegations of misbehaving with a woman content creator during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in central Delhi. The case has been referred to the Crime Branch for probe.

The Government of NCT of Delhi order dated October 5, wherein current duty charge of the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police has been assigned to 12 officers of DANIPS is being modified in respect of ACP Vivek Bhagat.

Advertisement

In a statement about the issue, the Delhi Government said, “The proposal to confer additional duty charge to these officers was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events. The orders were issued after due approval on October 5, 2026. As stated in the order, the assignment of current duty charge is a temporary arrangement which confers no financial benefit, and no statutory duties of the regular incumbents can be exercised by the officers to whom current duty charge has been assigned."

The government said ACP Vivek Bhagat, of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such inquiry has been satisfactorily concluded.

“Accordingly, the order dated October 5 as aforesaid is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers," the government said.

The CDC arrangement only allows an officer to use the designation of the higher post while continuing with the same pay and routine duties. It does not give the officer the additional pay, seniority or other benefits attached to a regular promotion.

The clarification comes after the earlier order was widely read as a promotion of Bhagat to Additional DCP, triggering criticism from Opposition leaders.

Bhagat had also been in the news in July after he sustained injuries during the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march.

11 DANIPS officers promoted

Meanwhile, 11 other DANIPS officers have been promoted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police as per today's orders with the modification limited to Bhagat.

These officers are Dr Vikas Sheokand, A Venkatesh, Gursewak Singh, Renu Lata, Vidushi Kaushik, Manu Himanshu, Sakaria Mihir Pravinbhai, Garima Tiwari, Ashish Kumar, Manish Ladla and Rohit Gupta.