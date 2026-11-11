Delhi govt’s proposed mental well-being policy to cover students, youth up to 25 years

The Delhi Government is preparing a comprehensive mental well-being policy aimed at addressing the emotional and psychological needs of children and young people, with a focus on breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and making support more accessible beyond educational institutions.

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday reviewed the proposed policy, which seeks to place mental well-being at the centre of the government's education framework. The proposed initiative will cover CM SHRI schools, government and government-aided schools, higher education institutions, private educational institutions and children with special needs. It also aims to reach young people up to 25 years of age, including those who are outside the formal education system.

The framework proposes extending the responsibility for children's mental well-being beyond teachers and classrooms to the wider school environment. As part of this approach, provisions for psychometric assessments of teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as transport personnel who regularly interact with children, were reviewed.

The government has also developed dedicated handbooks containing structured questions, practical exercises and activities to promote emotional awareness and encourage responsible engagement with children. The initiative aims to create an environment in which students can discuss their emotional concerns and seek help without fear of judgement or social stigma.

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The policy will be formally launched on November 19, 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Speaking during the review, Sood said, “We must look at education beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results. Every child deserves an environment where they feel safe, heard and understood. Mental well-being should not be a conversation that begins only when a child is facing a crisis. We want to build a culture where speaking about one’s emotions and seeking support is natural, without hesitation or stigma. Our responsibility is to prepare children not just for examinations, but for life.”

The proposed policy is part of the government's broader effort to move beyond an education system focused primarily on academic performance and give equal importance to students’ confidence, resilience and overall development.