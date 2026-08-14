Delhi GST Dept seizes copper worth Rs 6 cr from freight train

The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (DGST) Department, in a joint operation with the railway authorities, has seized around 50 tonnes of copper and copper scrap and two tonnes of aluminium ingots being transported without valid documents in a freight train.

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The seized copper is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore, while the aluminium ingots are valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh.

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Acting on information, Delhi GST officials coordinated with the railway authorities and inspected the Parcel Cargo Express train number 00629, which had departed from the Yeshwantpur railway station in Karnataka.

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During the inspection, officials found that the goods were allegedly being transported without valid invoices, e-way bills and documents. The department subsequently seized the goods kept in three wagons.

The department said a detailed assessment of the seized goods was underway and further action will be taken in accordance with the GST rules.