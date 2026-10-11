Delhi gurdwara body files police complaint against Kejriwal, AAP leaders over alleged protest inside Bangla Sahib

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, party MLAs, workers and others, alleging that supporters staged a political protest inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and that videos subsequently circulated on social media presented a misleading account of the incident.

In its complaint, the DSGMC alleged that AAP workers and supporters entered the gurdwara premises in a coordinated manner, raised political slogans and caused a disturbance at the revered Sikh shrine. It claimed that the protest violated the sanctity of the premises and the religious code of conduct or ‘maryada’ of the gurdwara.

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The committee said the gurdwara management and sewadars intervened to maintain peace and prevent the situation from escalating. It alleged that the incident hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

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“We are enclosing videos that clearly show these persons protesting and creating a disturbance inside the gurdwara premises,” the complaint stated. It urged the police to identify those seen in the footage and determine who had mobilised and directed them to enter the premises.

The DSGMC further alleged that AAP MLAs and leaders subsequently circulated videos and social media posts presenting a distorted account of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management. The complaint also named Kejriwal, alleging that he had publicly supported and amplified this narrative.

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Raising concerns about the sequence of events, the committee said the protest and the subsequent circulation of videos could have been part of a coordinated attempt to create controversy at a place of worship, provoke religious sentiments and malign the gurdwara management for political gain. These remain allegations made in the complaint.

Emphasising the religious significance of Bangla Sahib, the committee stated, “No political party or individual can be permitted to turn its sacred premises into a venue for political protest, confrontation or propaganda.”

The DSGMC has sought the immediate preservation of relevant evidence, the identification of all persons involved and an investigation to establish who organised and directed the protest. It has also urged the police to conduct an expedited and impartial investigation and take appropriate legal action against those found responsible.

The complaint describes the matter as particularly sensitive because of the religious nature of the premises and the sentiments associated with the institution. The document does not establish whether the police have registered an FIR or initiated any action on the complaint.