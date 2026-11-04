Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction row: HC allows proceedings to continue, bars final order till Nov 17

The future of the Delhi Gymkhana Club’s 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road remains contested in the Delhi High Court, with the eviction proceedings now set to face another round of scrutiny on November 19.

While the Centre’s move to reclaim the colonial-era club’s land is being challenged by its members, a separate plea by employees has brought the livelihoods of those working at the establishment into the dispute.

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On Wednesday, Justice Manoj Jain listed two separate lawsuits, filed by club member Vijay Khurana and the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association, for hearing on November 19.

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The court said no further interim order was required at this stage, as a coordinate Bench had already restricted the estate officer from passing a final order in the eviction proceedings until November 17.

“In view of the order passed by the coordinate Bench (in another petition relating to the Gymkhana issue), there is no requirement of passing of any further orders at this stage,” Justice Jain said.

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The October 16 order allows the estate officer to continue proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, but bars a final decision until the next hearing. The court noted on Wednesday that the officer had taken note of this restriction while continuing the proceedings.

The legal challenge stems from the Land and Development Office's (L&DO) May 22 order terminating the club's perpetual lease deed and directing it to return the land by June 5. The Centre cited the need for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure” as the reason for reclaiming the property.

Khurana's lawsuit, stated to have the support of more than 500 club members, questions the grounds cited by the government. He has described the reasons of defence infrastructure and security as "vague" and "generalised", alleging that they were a "sham" to facilitate forced eviction rather than follow due process.

The challenge also covers a June 29 show-cause notice issued by the estate officer to the club's management. Khurana has sought a stay on the notice, arguing that it proceeds on premature assumptions about the termination of the club's lease while the legality of that decision remains under challenge.

The staff association's lawsuit, meanwhile, has sought to protect the employment and fundamental rights of people working at the club, including cooks, waiters, housekeeping staff, gardeners, electricians, plumbers, lifeguards and security personnel. It has argued that the premises are not a place of leisure for them but their workplace, and that the eviction could threaten their source of livelihood.

Centre has maintained that the lawsuits are liable to be dismissed, arguing that third parties cannot prevent the enforcement of rights arising from the terminated lease between the authorities and the club. It had earlier told the court that it would not take coercive action in relation to the eviction for the time being.