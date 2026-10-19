DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Half Marathon draws 40K runners, links fitness with fight against hunger

Delhi Half Marathon draws 40K runners, links fitness with fight against hunger

Kenya’s Charles Matata sets a new men’s course record

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement
More than 40,000 runners took to the streets of Delhi for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 on Sunday, with the event combining competitive running with a campaign that generated 50 lakh meals for children and animals in need.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the event, while the winners were felicitated at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later in the morning.

Advertisement

Highlighting the event’s role in promoting a sporting culture, Gupta said such initiatives encouraged people across age groups to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She congratulated the runners, winners and organisers, expressing hope that enthusiasm for sports and fitness in Delhi would continue to grow.

Advertisement

Kenya’s Charles Matata set a new men’s course record, completing the half marathon in 58 minutes and 52 seconds, one second faster than the previous record. Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu won the women’s elite race in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 35 seconds.

India’s Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita Dhyani won the men’s and women’s Indian elite categories, respectively. The event, which held World Athletics Gold Label status, also featured the Open 10K, Great Delhi Run and races for police personnel, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Advertisement

Under the #RunForZeroHunger campaign, every kilometre completed contributed a meal through the Anil Agarwal Foundation’s Nand Ghar and TACO initiatives. This year’s contribution took the campaign’s cumulative tally to more than 2.7 crore meals across five editions.

The event also marked five years of Vedanta’s association with the Delhi Half Marathon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts