Delhi Half Marathon draws 40K runners, links fitness with fight against hunger

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the event, while the winners were felicitated at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium later in the morning.

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Highlighting the event’s role in promoting a sporting culture, Gupta said such initiatives encouraged people across age groups to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She congratulated the runners, winners and organisers, expressing hope that enthusiasm for sports and fitness in Delhi would continue to grow.

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Kenya’s Charles Matata set a new men’s course record, completing the half marathon in 58 minutes and 52 seconds, one second faster than the previous record. Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu won the women’s elite race in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 35 seconds.

India’s Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita Dhyani won the men’s and women’s Indian elite categories, respectively. The event, which held World Athletics Gold Label status, also featured the Open 10K, Great Delhi Run and races for police personnel, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

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Under the #RunForZeroHunger campaign, every kilometre completed contributed a meal through the Anil Agarwal Foundation’s Nand Ghar and TACO initiatives. This year’s contribution took the campaign’s cumulative tally to more than 2.7 crore meals across five editions.

The event also marked five years of Vedanta’s association with the Delhi Half Marathon.