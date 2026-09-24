Delhi halts new traffic challan resolution system

The Delhi Government on Wednesday put the implementation of its new traffic challan resolution mechanism on hold after lawyers objected to a system that, they said, could shift a key part of challan dispute resolution from courts to executive officers.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the advocates’ concerns were being taken seriously and directed the Transport Department to examine their representation before proceeding. The move comes ahead of a proposed lawyers’ protest on Thursday.

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At the centre of the dispute is amended Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under the new framework, motorists can first contest a challan before a designated authority. However, if the grievance is rejected, they must deposit 50% of the challan amount before approaching a court.

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Delhi’s September 14 notification had designated officials from departments, including Transport, Revenue, Food and Supplies and Education, to act as authorities for redressal, with SDMs and ADMs supervising the process.

The policy was intended to create a faster administrative route for resolving challan disputes amid Delhi’s enormous backlog. However, the controversy has shifted the debate from the speed of enforcement to the safeguards available to a citizen challenging enforcement.