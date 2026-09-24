DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi halts new traffic challan resolution system

Delhi halts new traffic challan resolution system

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The Delhi Government on Wednesday put the implementation of its new traffic challan resolution mechanism on hold after lawyers objected to a system that, they said, could shift a key part of challan dispute resolution from courts to executive officers.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the advocates’ concerns were being taken seriously and directed the Transport Department to examine their representation before proceeding. The move comes ahead of a proposed lawyers’ protest on Thursday.

Advertisement

At the centre of the dispute is amended Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under the new framework, motorists can first contest a challan before a designated authority. However, if the grievance is rejected, they must deposit 50% of the challan amount before approaching a court.

Advertisement

Delhi’s September 14 notification had designated officials from departments, including Transport, Revenue, Food and Supplies and Education, to act as authorities for redressal, with SDMs and ADMs supervising the process.

The policy was intended to create a faster administrative route for resolving challan disputes amid Delhi’s enormous backlog. However, the controversy has shifted the debate from the speed of enforcement to the safeguards available to a citizen challenging enforcement.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts