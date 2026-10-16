Delhi: Hansraj Principal Rama is DSJ Director

The University of Delhi (DU) has appointed Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, as Director of the Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ), with immediate effect, amid student concerns over infrastructure, permanent faculty shortages and inadequate practical training facilities.

According to a university notification, Professor Rama will hold the additional charge alongside her existing responsibilities as Principal of Hansraj College. Her appointment will remain in effect “till further orders”.

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The notification states that Professor Rama has been appointed as Director of the Delhi School of Journalism “with immediate effect till further orders in addition to her own duties”. It further clarifies that the order was issued “with the approval of the competent authority”.

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Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Verma, officer on special duty (OSD) at the DSJ, said the students had called off their protest and expressed confidence in the new director’s ability to address their concerns.

“The students have called off their protest. Professor Rama is a capable leader who has been associated with Hansraj College and has also contributed to its rise in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rankings.