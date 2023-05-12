Delhi hawala ring: ED, I-T sleuths begin investigation

New Delhi, May 11
Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) Department along with personnel of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have launched an investigation into a syndicate that sent crores of cash abroad through cryptocurrency and other illegal means, following the arrest of a Delhi-based alleged hawala dealer, sources said today.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jaiprakash Singhal under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last month, following inputs shared by the I-T Department, the sources said, adding that the I-T sleuths had conducted searches into this alleged hawala ring and against Singhal on April 28 in Delhi.
“At least six premises in Delhi-NCR of some hawala dealers, their associates and those who used their services to send crores of rupees abroad under the garb of media advertisements through hawala and cryptocurrency-linked channels were searched by the I-T sleuths,” a source said.
The source said Singhal has some cases against him filed by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and was also on the radar of the I-T Department. “The Tax Department shared information about the alleged hawala activities of Singhal with the ED following which it took cognisance of the two complaints against him (EOW and I-T Department) and booked a case under the PMLA,” he said. The ED along with I-T Department is now probing the entire gamut of operations of this alleged hawala transactions syndicate, which has links to some prominent business groups, the source said.
