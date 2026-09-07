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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC agrees to grant urgent hearing on PIL relating to Satya Niketan building collapse incident

Delhi HC agrees to grant urgent hearing on PIL relating to Satya Niketan building collapse incident

The building collapse left six people dead and several others injured

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:54 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed urgent listing of a PIL relating to the building collapse incident in Satya Niketan here that left six people dead and several others injured.

A lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.

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The lawyer said, “yesterday one tragic incident happened in Satya Niketan area in South Delhi where two buildings suddenly collapsed and around 30 students are feared trapped under the debris”.

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The building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway.

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