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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC allows termination of 29-week pregnancy of 17-year-old rape survivor

Delhi HC allows termination of 29-week pregnancy of 17-year-old rape survivor

The age of the pregnant woman, the circumstances in which the pregnancy occurred, medical opinion and her rights and interests must also be considered, the court said

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:32 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court has permitted the medical termination of a pregnancy exceeding 29 weeks of a 17-year-old rape survivor, observing that the decision must be examined in the context of the minor’s welfare, reproductive autonomy and medical opinion, rather than being restricted by the statutory limit of 24 weeks.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, in an order dated October 24, allowed a petition filed on behalf of the minor through her grandmother, seeking termination of the unwanted pregnancy. An FIR has already been registered at the Khayala police station in connection with the alleged rape.

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The minor was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for care and supervision of the pregnancy. According to the petition, both the girl and her grandmother wanted the pregnancy to be terminated, as its continuation could cause grave mental injury and psychological trauma to the minor.

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The court took note of the medical board’s assessment, which found the girl medically and psychologically fit to undergo the procedure.

Referring to the Supreme Court and high court judgments permitting termination beyond 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances, the court observed that the question could not be determined solely by the statutory gestational limit. The age of the pregnant woman, the circumstances in which the pregnancy occurred, medical opinion and her rights and interests must also be considered, it said.

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The court relied on a Supreme Court ruling which recognised reproductive choice as an integral part of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The ruling emphasised that a woman, particularly a minor rape survivor, should not be compelled to carry an unwanted pregnancy to full term merely because the statutory gestational limit has been crossed.

The high court directed that the termination procedure be carried out by a team of competent doctors in accordance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the applicable rules, regulations and guidelines. The medical board has also been directed to maintain a complete record of the procedure.

The court directed Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to preserve the foetal tissue for DNA testing in connection with the criminal case. The State will bear the expenses of the termination, the minor’s hospital stay and post-operative care.

The order also lays down safeguards in case the child is born alive during the procedure. The hospital and State authorities will have to ensure medical support and all possible assistance to the child, who will be kept in an incubator. The Child Welfare Committee concerned will be informed and further directions sought as required.

The court further directed that, if the child is born alive, adoption may be arranged according to the prescribed procedure, subject to the wishes of the minor and her family.

Emphasising the need to protect the survivor’s privacy, the court directed all authorities, the hospital, the medical board and others associated with the proceedings to ensure that no information capable of identifying the minor, including her name, address, photographs or medical records, is disclosed except as authorised or required by law.

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