Delhi HC asks Centre to fix SC panel list, frame rules in 8 weeks

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to review and correct its panel of advocates representing the government before the Supreme Court after allegations that several ineligible names were included.

The order followed a public interest litigation filed by the First Generation Lawyers Association (FGLA), challenging the Union Government’s panel list dated November 21, 2025.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya said the grievances regarding ineligible advocates must be examined. “The grievances raised by the petitioner…shall be considered and decision thereon shall be taken in accordance with law within a period of eight weeks,” the court stated.

The Centre was also asked to frame guidelines for the empanelment of government advocates within three months. The petition was treated as a representation, with the competent authority required to take a decision within six weeks.