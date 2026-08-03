Delhi HC asks MCD, NDMC to start pilot project to sterilise community dogs

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the civic authorities here to start a pilot programme for the sterilisation of community dogs.

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A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to organise a sterilisation camp in one ward each under their respective jurisdictions while duly publicising that the dogs were not being captured or taken away.

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The bench also orally observed that the authorities should make sure that at least five per cent of the community dog population is spared so that their numbers do not dwindle critically and the next generation can also see them.

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“NDMC and MCD shall organise a camp in one ward each in their area for sterilisation of street/stray dogs in their area with consultation with (the amicus curiae), which shall be taken as pilot project. Prior publicity of this camp in the area shall be given and a placard shall be displayed for wide publicity that stray dogs are not being captured for sending them to dog pounds, etc, and that they are being brought to the camp only for sterilisation/vaccination,” ordered the court.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case initiated by the high court pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court.

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During the hearing, the counsel for the MCD said that while there is no official data or census, the capital is roughly estimated to have around eight lakh community dogs.

On May 19, the Supreme Court directed the state governments and Union territories to augment infrastructure to deal with community dogs and other animals, and asked all the high courts to register a suo motu case to ensure compliance of its August 22, 2025, and November 7, 2025, directions.

The top court issued a slew of directions to deal with the alarming rise in dog-bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations.

While dealing with a suo motu case on the stray dog menace, the apex court ordered the relocation of the canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

It also directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.