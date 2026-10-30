Delhi HC asks WFI to decide in two weeks show-cause notices to Vinesh Phogat

The Delhi High Court has asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to decide two show-cause notices issued to grappler Vinesh Phogat in two weeks.

Justice Amit Mahajan, in an order passed on October 29 on Phogat's petition, said a sportsperson has to be mentally relaxed to participate in any competitive event and clarified that the decision on the notices issued on May 9 and June 17 would be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing on January 20.

Phogat's senior counsel said no final order was yet to be passed on the two show-cause notices.

He argued that although there was no impediment to the petitioner participating in any upcoming tournaments at this stage, there was an apprehension that any adverse decision before the commencement of future tournaments would leave her without any appropriate remedy.

Terming the predicament "genuine", Justice Mahajan said, "A sportsperson has to be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in any competitive event of such nature as indicated so that their performance is not compromised in any way." "In view of the same, the respondents are directed to take a decision on the impugned SCNs (show-cause notices), within a period of two weeks. If the decision is taken, after two weeks, the same shall be kept in abeyance till the next date of hearing. List on 20.01.2027," the court ordered.

Phogat's senior lawyer said she wished to participate in a national tournament scheduled to be held sometime in the middle of December, and the show-cause notices were "kept as a hanging sword" on her.

The court was hearing Phogat's petition seeking quashing of the two show cause notices issued to her by the WFI over allegations of indiscipline and violation of anti-doping rules, and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

The court issued notice to the WFI and Centre on the petition.

In the plea, Phogat has said that the two notices issued to her on May 9 and June 17 are part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action by the WFI, obstructing her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.

The plea has contended that WFI acted against her despite the International Testing Agency having cleared her to compete from January 1, 2026. However, the WFI adopted an eligibility framework which effectively excluded Phogat from the selection process and immediately issued the first show cause notice alleging anti-doping/ whereabouts violations.

The show cause notices and consequential proceedings constitute a continuing impediment to her return to elite competition and have the potential to prejudice her eligibility, nomination and participation in forthcoming competitions, it has said.