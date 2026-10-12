Delhi HC Bar Association asks lawyers to wear black ribbons in protest against police action

The Delhi High Court Bar Association has requested its members to wear black ribbons while appearing in court on Monday to protest against the alleged excessive use of force by the police against members of the legal fraternity during the October 10 protest.

In a statement, the association’s Executive Committee said the move is in continuation of its October 10 resolution condemning the alleged illegal detention of lawyers and the excessive use of force during peaceful protests.

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The black ribbons will serve as a mark of solidarity with lawyers who were allegedly manhandled during the protest and register the legal fraternity’s strong opposition to what the association described as the excessive and disproportionate use of force by the police.

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The Executive Committee has requested members to cooperate with the decision.

A group of lawyers were detained on Saturday for nearly two hours while staging a protest outside the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.