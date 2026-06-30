Delhi HC cancels bail of caretaker in school rape case

The Delhi High Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to a 57-year-old private school caretaker accused of sexual assault of a three-year-old girl on the school premises in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

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The court directed the caretaker to surrender before the jurisdictional Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on July 1 at 2 pm.

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Justice Vinod Kumar passed the order while allowing petitions filed by the Delhi Police and the complainant challenging the trial court’s May 7 decision to grant bail to the accused, Lalit Kumar, in a case registered under the POCSO Act.