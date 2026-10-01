Delhi HC declines plea seeking INA martyrs’ memorial at Red Fort

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to direct the Centre to construct a memorial at the Red Fort in honour of the martyrs of the Indian National Army (INA), observing that the decision to establish such a memorial is a matter of government policy and cannot be enforced through a writ petition.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya was hearing a plea filed by the Mahan Swatantrata Senani Lalti Ram Trust, which sought directions to the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Defence and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take steps for the construction of a memorial at the Red Fort.

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The petitioner relied on a written reply given by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2021, stating that proposals had been approved as part of the commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, including the establishment of a memorial at the Red Fort for INA martyrs.

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The court, however, questioned how a direction could be issued to the government to implement a proposal concerning the construction of a memorial.

“Everyone respects the martyrs in whose honour you wish to build a memorial, but can this be the subject of a writ petition?” the Chief Justice observed orally.

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The Bench also said a government proposal or announcement through a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release does not, by itself, create an enforceable legal right. It further observed that the court could not direct the Centre to allocate land or implement a policy decision relating to the construction of a memorial.

The court disposed of the petition while granting the trust liberty to submit an exhaustive representation to the concerned authorities.

It directed that if such a representation is submitted, the authorities shall consider and decide it in accordance with law and applicable rules.