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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC declines suo motu cognisance of ACP Manasvi Vashishtha's 'remarks on lawyers'

Delhi HC declines suo motu cognisance of ACP Manasvi Vashishtha's 'remarks on lawyers'

Bench asks lawyers to file formal petition over alleged references to AK-47 and ‘Kaale coat ke Gunde’

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:56 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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ACP Manasvi Vashisth speaks to the media on the protest by Delhi Police personnel at the Police headquarters over the transfer of an ACP and an SHO, following a confrontation between police and lawyers at Shahdara police station, in New Delhi, Monday, November 2, 2026. PTI
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to take suo motu cognisance of alleged threatening remarks made by Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha against members of the legal fraternity, asking the lawyers who raised the issue to file a formal petition.

A group of lawyers mentioned the matter before a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma, alleging that objectionable remarks, including references to an AK-47 and the phrase “Kaale coat ke Gunde” (black coat goons), had been made against advocates.

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Seeking the court’s intervention, one of the lawyers urged the Acting Chief Justice to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, saying, “You are our chief. If you take suo motu cognisance, we will be assured.”

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However, the Bench asked the lawyers to approach the court through a formal petition rather than seek immediate suo motu intervention.

Assuring them that the matter would be examined, Acting Chief Justice Sambre said the court would direct the listing of the petition once it was filed.

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“You file a formal petition, we will look into it. We will order its listing. Give a copy to the Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lao. I assure you that we will look into it. You give representation, but also file a formal petition,” the Bench told the lawyers.

The court’s response came after the lawyers sought judicial intervention over the alleged remarks, which they said were threatening and derogatory towards members of the legal fraternity.

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