Delhi HC declines urgent hearing on youth Congress' plea against denial of Jantar Mantar protest permission

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing on a plea filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) challenging the Delhi Police’s decision to deny permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The court listed the matter for Monday.

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“What is the urgency? We will hear it on Monday,” the court observed while declining the request for an early hearing.

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Senior advocate Sanjay Ghosh mentioned the matter before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambare, seeking an urgent hearing on the petition challenging the police order dated October 1.

The petition, filed by IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib, challenges the denial of permission for the proposed demonstration. The organisation had submitted its application on September 25, seeking permission to hold a peaceful protest of 100 to 150 people, undertaking to comply with all security, traffic, and public order regulations.

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Filed through advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, National Chairman of the IYC Legal Cell, the plea argues that the state’s regulatory power over democratic assemblies cannot be treated as an unfettered prohibition. It challenges the alleged mechanical application of protest guidelines, contending that restrictions on fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution must meet the tests of legality, necessity and proportionality.