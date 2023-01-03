Delhi HC denies stay on relief for MCD workers

ANI

Gurugram, January 2

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Monday refused to stay the cost of Rs 10,000 imposed on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by a local court in two cases related to non-payment of arrears to two sanitation workers.

However, the HC exempted the Deputy Commissioner of the civic body from the personal appearance before the trial court tomorrow. The trial court had imposed Rs 10,000 in each case for not filing an action taken report and directed the Deputy Commissioner to appear in person.

Justice Sanjeev Narula while granting relief said, "The Deputy Commissioner is exempted from appearing before the Labour Court on the next date of hearing on January 3, 2023, only.

"It is clarified that the Court has not granted any stay qua imposition of cost on MCD," Justice Narula said.