The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the restoration of the X account of the Cockroach Janata Party, holding that the concern which had led to the account being blocked no longer survived after the conclusion of the NEET examination.

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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the plea filed by the party's founder, Abhijit Dipke, challenging the blocking of the account.

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During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted that the Union Government's primary concern behind blocking the account was that posts published on it could create chaos among students and parents during the NEET examination.

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Taking note of the Centre's submission, the court observed that the examination had since concluded and the concern raised by the Union Government was no longer relevant.

In view of this, the High Court allowed Dipke's plea and directed that the Cockroach Janata Party's X account be unblocked.

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Abjijeet Dipke, founder of CJP, reacting to this judgement posted on his X account, "In a big win for the Cockroach Janta Party, the Delhi High Court has ordered unblocking of our original X account @ CJP_2029. This is a big win not just for the CJP and the movement, but also for free speech and digital rights. We will continue to raise the youth’s voice both online and offline."