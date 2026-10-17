DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi HC flags serious CARA lapses in adoption case, rejects Singapore-based couple's plea to adopt baby

Delhi HC flags serious CARA lapses in adoption case, rejects Singapore-based couple's plea to adopt baby

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while dismissing a petition, held that the couple's acceptance of the child and the family's emotional attachment to her did not create an enforceable right to adoption

article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image: ANI
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to strengthen safeguards in the adoption process after finding that administrative lapses led to the erroneous referral of an abandoned infant to a Singapore-based couple who were ineligible to adopt a child in the normal category under the applicable regulations.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while dismissing a petition, held that the couple's acceptance of the child and the family's emotional attachment to her did not create an enforceable right to adoption, as the referral had been made contrary to the Adoption Regulations, 2022.

Advertisement

The court directed CARA to verify the eligibility of prospective adoptive parents before generating referrals, audit profiles affected by the migration of its adoption portal, adhere to timelines for processing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), ensure accurate recording of application status and fix responsibility for lapses wherever necessary.

Advertisement

The court also directed CARA to take immediate steps to place the child, referred to in the judgment as Baby K, in adoption in accordance with law, after vacating its interim order maintaining the status quo concerning her.

“The eligibility criteria cannot be treated as dispensable, only because its application in an individual case may cause hardship or distress to the prospective adoptive parents,” the court observed.

Advertisement

The judgment, pronounced on October 15, acknowledged the distress caused to Gupta and his family but held that the child's welfare had to be determined within the statutory framework governing adoption, rather than solely on the basis of the prospective adoptive parents' expectations or emotional attachment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts