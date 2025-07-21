DT
Delhi HC gets six new judges; working strength reaches 40

Delhi HC gets six new judges; working strength reaches 40

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:16 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Monday administered the oath of office to the six judges transferred from various high courts, taking the Delhi High Court’s working strength to 40 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60.

While Justice V Kameswar Rao has been transferred from the Karnataka High Court, Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Arun Kumar Monga have been transferred from the Bombay High Court, the Punjab & Haryana High Court and the Rajasthan High Court, respectively. Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Om Prakash Shukla have been transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

This is the second stint of Justice Rao in the Delhi High Court where he served for 11 years before being transferred to the Karnataka High Court in May 2024. He has been repatriated to his parent high court.

These transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 26 and the Centre notified the same on July 14.

The brief oath ceremony held at the high court premises was attended by sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, family members of the newly appointed judges, the Delhi High Court Bar Association officer-bearers and advocates.

