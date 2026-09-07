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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC issue notice to Sudhir Chaudhary, DD News on 20-year-old UPSC aspirant’s defamation suit

Delhi HC issue notice to Sudhir Chaudhary, DD News on 20-year-old UPSC aspirant’s defamation suit

Activist alleges he was falsely identified as making remarks about ‘destroying Parliament’, turning India into Nepal

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File photo.
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The Delhi High Court has issued notice to journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and DD News on a defamation suit filed by a 20-year-old activist and UPSC aspirant, who alleged that he was falsely identified in a prime-time broadcast as having threatened to “destroy Parliament” and “turn India into Nepal”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad sought responses from Chaudhary and the news channel on an interim injunction application moved by Vijay Sherawat, seeking removal of the July 27 broadcast aired on Chaudhary’s daily prime-time show, ‘Decode’.

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The court directed that the plaint be registered as a suit and issued notice on Sherawat’s plea for interim relief.

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Appearing for Sherawat, his counsel told the court that the case concerned “false identification and defamation”.

At the heart of the dispute is the July 27 telecast concerning a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Sherawat has alleged that the programme wrongly attributed statements to him suggesting that he had spoken about destroying Parliament and threatened to turn India into Nepal.

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Sherawat has denied making any such remarks.

According to the suit, the statements were wrongly attributed to him by the defendants “without any scant regard to the correct facts”, resulting in alleged damage to his reputation.

The 20-year-old has sought an injunction restraining Chaudhary and the channel from telecasting, hosting, publishing, circulating or otherwise disseminating the July 27 programme, which he claims contains defamatory imputations against him.

The plea has also sought the takedown of the broadcast pending adjudication of the suit.

At this stage, the High Court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of Sherawat’s allegations or on whether the broadcast was defamatory. It has sought the defendants’ response before considering the prayer for interim protection.

The matter will now come up for hearing on September 22.

The court said it expected Chaudhary and the news channel to be ready on the next date to advance arguments on Sherawat’s plea for interim relief.

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