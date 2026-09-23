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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC issues contempt notice to 2 men for releasing dogs on local commissioner

Delhi HC issues contempt notice to 2 men for releasing dogs on local commissioner

Justice Amit Bansal asked the two men to file affidavits in four weeks explaining why action should not be initiated against them

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:15 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Two men obstructed work of a court-appointed local commissioner by releasing dogs on her when she went to inspect a property. File
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The Delhi High Court has issued contempt notice to two men for obstructing the work of a court-appointed local commissioner by releasing dogs on her when she went to inspect a property.

Justice Amit Bansal asked the two men to file affidavits in four weeks explaining why action should not be initiated against them for violating and wilfully disobeying judicial orders, and ordered them to be physically present in court on November 19.

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In July, the court had asked the local commissioner to verify whether any construction was being undertaken at the property in the Mehrauli area.

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In her report, the local commissioner, a practising advocate, submitted that when she reached the property for an inspection in terms of the high court's order in the case concerning a property dispute, distasteful remarks were hurled at her in an aggressive tone.

It was also stated that two dogs were released from a kennel on the property and were put back in the enclosure after the head constable accompanying her intervened.

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"This is a serious matter where dogs have been released on a local commissioner appointed by this court as also the photographer accompanying her. Along with the aforesaid report, the local commissioner has placed on record photos and videos evidencing the obstruction ... in execution of the commission," said the court in the order passed on September 18.

"The conduct of the appellants, as highlighted by the local commissioner, is a serious issue which prima facie shows that the appellants have caused obstruction in the execution of the commission appointed by this court. In this view of the matter, I deem it appropriate to issue notice to the appellants as to why action should not be taken against them under the Contempt of Courts Act," the court concluded.

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