Home / Delhi / Delhi HC junks Somnath Bharti’s challenge to 2025 Assembly election win of BJP’s Satish Upadhyay

Delhi HC junks Somnath Bharti’s challenge to 2025 Assembly election win of BJP’s Satish Upadhyay

Upadhyay defeated Bharti by a margin of 39,564 votes in the Delhi Assembly election held in February last year

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition by AAP leader Somnath Bharti challenging the election of BJP’s Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar in the 2025 Assembly election.

“The petition is dismissed,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

Upadhyay defeated Bharti by a margin of 39,564 votes in the Delhi Assembly election held in February last year.

In his election petition, Bharti accused Upadhyay of corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act. The plea also claimed there was a pending criminal complaint or FIR against the BJP leader.

