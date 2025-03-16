DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi HC orders pro bono service by lawyer over misbehavior in court

Delhi HC orders pro bono service by lawyer over misbehavior in court

The Bench passed the direction while dealing with contempt proceedings initiated against the lawyer who subsequently tendered an unconditional apology
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:18 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Delhi High Court has directed a lawyer, who misbehaved before a trial court, to render pro bono service in at least two POCSO cases, saying unnecessary aggression and raising of voice cannot be tolerated.

A Bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the direction while dealing with the contempt proceedings initiated against the lawyer who subsequently tendered an unconditional apology.

Accepting the apology, the Bench, which also comprised Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, said, “The respondent shall, however, render pro bono services to at least two accused/victims in the Court of Ld. ASJ (special court for POCSO) South East District, Saket Courts, New Delhi.”

The court said the trial judge concerned shall appoint the lawyer in at least two matters for rendering pro bono service.

“Unnecessary aggression and raising of voice in court, which demonstrates disrespect, cannot be tolerated. Lawyers ought to maintain decorum in courtroom,” the court said in the order passed on March 12.

The trial court further noted that the lawyer argued in the “most rash and condescending manner” and even after withdrawing his 'vakalatnama' (written document submitted before court), he “continued sitting inside the courtroom with his two-three other associates to create an intimidating atmosphere'”.

The lawyer tendered an unconditional apology and said there was no other untoward incident during his 20 years of practice.

