Delhi HC orders takedown of 'Kala Hiran' teaser links, interviews over Salman Khan personality rights plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of online links carrying the teaser of the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, said to be inspired by actor Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while also ordering the takedown of interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani.

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Justice Jyoti Singh, hearing an application in Khan's pending personality rights suit, indicated that the court would pass a detailed order containing strong observations against the promotional material.

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Expressing its disapproval of the producer's stand, the court orally observed that such conduct could not be permitted to continue.

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Stressing the importance of an individual's reputation, the judge remarked that once lost, it cannot be restored. The court also noted that the promotional material appeared to associate the actor with the blackbuck case despite not naming him directly.

Khan has alleged that the proposed film unlawfully exploits his personality rights and falsely depicts events linked to him. Seeking to restrain the film's release, he has argued that the promotional content contains clear references to him, including the portrayal of a lookalike wearing his signature blue bracelet, an accessory widely identified with the actor.

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According to the plea, one of the posters also shows the lookalike holding a rifle, creating what Khan described as a misleading narrative that is contrary to the judicial record.

The actor further submitted that such depiction is particularly objectionable as he was acquitted in the Arms Act proceedings and that the promotional material has the potential to mislead the public about the actual facts of the case.