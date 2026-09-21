Delhi HC puts police accountability under scanner over 9-year delay in probe

A nine-year-old Delhi Police investigation has turned into a larger test of police accountability after the Delhi High Court sought explanations from the Commissioner of Police, a senior police officer and the investigating inspector over the prolonged delay and alleged failure to comply with repeated court directions.

The case, registered in 2016 under Section 509 of the IPC, concerns an allegation of insulting the modesty of a woman. According to the petition, the investigating officer failed to complete the probe for years and did not even file a status report when the accused sought quashing of the case.

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The High Court had questioned the officer’s conduct in February 2025 and directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police concerned to initiate departmental proceedings. The police subsequently informed the court that such proceedings had begun. But the accountability trail itself then appears to have stalled.

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The petitioner told the court that despite the direction, no compliance report was filed on five subsequent dates. Even when the original case ended in August 2026, the court was allegedly not informed about the status of compliance.

The case also took another turn after the police filed a chargesheet, which the trial court reportedly declined to take cognisance of and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned to act against the investigating officer according to law.

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The High Court has now issued notices to the Commissioner, ACP and inspector, seeking their responses within four weeks. The matter is now listed for February 2027.

The larger issue is no longer merely a delayed investigation, but it is whether internal police supervision and compliance mechanisms can ensure that judicial directions are actually implemented and reported.