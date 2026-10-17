Delhi HC quashes Army havildar’s 2000 dismissal, cites unjustified Summary Court Martial

Twenty-six years after an Army havildar was reduced to the ranks and dismissed from service by a Summary Court Martial (SCM), the Delhi High Court has quashed the sentence after holding that there were no well-articulated reasons to convene an SCM and taking recourse to the same was not justifiable or borne out from the records.

The high court’s bench comprising Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Amit Sharma ruled on October 15 that SCM in the present case could not have been convened and the authorities failed to demonstrate that there were grave reasons for immediate action, and the holding SCM, despite other alternatives being available, was absolutely necessary or that the case was not covered by any of the other alternatives under the Army Act.

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Referring to a Supreme Court judgement, the bench said that the power to hold an SCM is a drastic power, which would be exercised in a situation where it is absolutely imperative that an immediate action is required, as the same being fundamental principle of law.

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The soldier, who hails from Haryana was posted with the Military Police in 4 Corps, when he made a complaint to the Provost Marshal at Army Headquarters against his unit personnel, including the CO, of harassment and threat to life for refusing to be part of certain activities which he deemed to be illegal.

A court of inquiry (COI) was convened in 2000 to investigate his complaint. The COI examined 21 witnesses, but the soldier, he could not produce any witness or documentary evidence to substantiate his complaint and also refused to sign the proceedings.

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The COI held the allegations to be false and baseless and consequently, the General Officer Commanding 4 Corps directed that disciplinary action be taken against the soldier for making false accusations against persons subject to the Army Act.

Since the allegations levelled by the soldier were against his CO who otherwise had the authority to take disciplinary action, and the unit’s second-in-command, he was attached to 4 Corps Operational Signal Regiment for disciplinary proceedings. The bench also referred to an earlier judgement of the high court where a bunch of SCM’s were set aside because they were not convened, constituted and completed by the CO of the unit to which the accused belonged.

The SCM was held in June 2000 and he pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges levelled against him. Opportunity to lead evidence in his defence was given to him, which he declined. He was held guilty of eight charges and sentenced to be reduced to ranks and to be dismissed from service”. However, on his representation, the Chief of Army Staff converted the punishment of ‘dismissal’ to ‘discharge’, and the same resulted in grant of pension to the petitioner in his reduced rank of Sepoy.

The soldier’s counsel, Maj SS Pandey (retd), had contended that there was no urgency for the soldier to be tried by SCM as his unit was deployed in the peace area and this tactic was used because an SCM can be conducted by single person, that is, the CO who acts as a prosecutor and judge in the same.

He has also averred various discrepancies in the SCM proceedings and had contended that the accused was not provided any opportunity to effectively cross examine witnesses or permitted access to legal representation.

Stating that there is no indication whether the CO had applied his mind to the requisite provisions before exercising the exceptional power to convene the SCM, the bench ruled that the soldier is deemed to be re-instated in service in the rank of havildar with notional service till March 2010 and he be paid the consequential service and retirement benefits.