The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stop the theatre release of the film 'Doosra' on October 23 on a plea filed by cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

A vacation bench of Justice Dinesh Bhatt orally observed that the 'balance of convenience' favours the makers of 'Doosra', stated to be the story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who draws inspiration from certain sporting events involving the former India captain.

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"It is due to release tomorrow (Friday). Balance of convenience prima facie does not favour you. You may have a valuable right. (But) We are not stopping the film today," the judge orally told the plaintiff.

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The court listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

Besides Ganguly, Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic on the former cricket captain, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

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The senior counsel appearing for the filmmakers assured that 'Doosra' was not a biopic and that due permissions were taken for the use of certain clips involving the plaintiff.

Ganguly's counsel apprehended a violation of his personality rights, asserting that no licence was taken from him for the production of 'Doosra'. The court was informed that a biopic on Ganguly's life was already under production.

Balance of convenience is a legal test used by courts to decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction, after weighing the potential harm to the plaintiff it is denied and to the defendant if it is granted.