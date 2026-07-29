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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC refuses to shift probe from cop accused of slapping woman

Delhi HC refuses to shift probe from cop accused of slapping woman

Says viral video allegations cannot establish bias

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court has declined to transfer a court-directed police inquiry from the supervision of Additional DCP (North-East) Sandeep Lamba, holding that allegations stemming from a viral video cannot, by themselves, justify an assumption that the officer would conduct every investigation unfairly.

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Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed the petition, observing that the inquiry had already been completed and the report submitted to the competent authority, leaving no further issue for the court to adjudicate.

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The petition was filed by Zarnigar Fatima, who alleged that she was forcibly evicted from her residence during Ramadan in March 2025 and unlawfully detained overnight at the Jafrabad police station.

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Earlier, the High Court had ordered an independent police inquiry into her allegations and directed the preservation of CCTV footage from the police station.

Subsequently, the petitioner alleged that the inquiry was proposed to be closed without recording her statement. Taking note of the grievance, the court directed the inquiry officer to record her statement before concluding the proceedings. Her statement was later recorded.

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The petitioner later sought the transfer of the inquiry after videos surfaced allegedly showing Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba slapping a woman during protests at Jantar Mantar. She argued that the incident gave rise to a reasonable apprehension that the officer would not conduct a fair inquiry.

Rejecting the contention, Justice Kathpalia held that allegations in an unrelated incident could not, by themselves, establish bias in every matter handled by the officer.

“Just because he was caught in some video allegedly slapping a woman, we cannot tarnish him. Are we aware of the ground realities?” the court observed during the hearing.

The court further remarked that even if an officer is eventually found to have exceeded his authority in another case, it does not automatically follow that every inquiry under his supervision would be unfair.

Emphasising the need to uphold institutional fairness, the court observed, “He is also entitled to a fair trial and enquiry. Does that mean in every case he will be biased? Stop discrediting the institution.”

Appearing before the court, the Delhi Police informed the Bench that the inquiry had been completed after recording the petitioner’s statement and that the report had been forwarded to the competent authority for an appropriate decision. The petitioner would be informed once a decision is taken on the report.

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