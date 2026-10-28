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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC refuses to suspend minor’s life sentence

Delhi HC refuses to suspend minor’s life sentence

Was convicted of murdering rival gang member outside Rohini court

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to suspend the life sentence of a man who was over 17 years old at the time of the offence and was convicted of murdering a rival gang member outside Rohini Court in 2017. The appellant was apprehended at the scene and sentenced in January 2026.

According to the Delhi Police, the appellant was associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and fatally shot Rajesh Durmuth, a member of a rival gang, outside Rohini Court when he was brought for a court hearing by the Haryana Police.

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A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt rejected the appellant’s application for suspension of sentence, observing that he had fired a gun outside a court and killed a person in police custody. The Bench also took note of his alleged involvement in other criminal cases.

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Advocate Parveen Dabas, appearing for the appellant, submitted that his client had spent seven years and nine months in custody. He also pointed to alleged lapses in the investigation, arguing that residue samples collected during the investigation had not been sent for forensic analysis.

Opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor Ritesh Bahri submitted that the appellant had been convicted of shooting a prisoner in Haryana Police custody. He also highlighted the appellant’s involvement in other criminal cases, including one in Jhajjar, Haryana, in which he was booked while out on interim bail in the present case. The prosecutor argued that the appellant should not be granted bail.

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The High Court listed the appeal against the conviction and sentence for hearing in January 2027.

The case record also noted that four other accused had been arrested in connection with the incident but were subsequently discharged by the trial court.

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