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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC rejects plea to revisit cash-for-uniforms policy

Delhi HC rejects plea to revisit cash-for-uniforms policy

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court refused to reopen its scrutiny of the Delhi Government’s decision to provide students with cash instead of uniforms, holding that the challenge sought to reargue issues already examined by the court and failed to identify any apparent error in its earlier ruling.

Dismissing the review petition, the court observed that the government’s decision to switch to cash transfers, citing difficulties in providing uniforms, could not be considered so arbitrary, whimsical or capricious as to warrant judicial interference.

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“Courts do not interfere with a policy decision unless it is so arbitrary that it shocks the judicial conscience”, the court said, adding that the government’s decision did not meet that threshold.

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The petition also questioned the policy’s legality, arguing that it ran contrary to the relevant statute. However, the court noted that this argument had already been examined during proceedings on an earlier application for modification, when it had considered the statute and concluded that the new policy was not contrary to the scheme of the Act.

Finding no reason to revisit that conclusion, the court said the review petition was once again raising the same arguments rather than identifying an error in the earlier decision.

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It further clarified that all relevant material submitted by the Delhi Government, including the policy dated June 10, 2025, and the note for the Council of Ministers, had been considered before the court reached its conclusion.

Holding that neither an apparent error on the face of the record nor any omission to consider material had been established, the court dismissed the review petition along with any pending applications.

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