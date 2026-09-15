Delhi HC rejects Vimal Elaichi makers' plea against FDA notices to B’wood stars

A petition filed by the manufacturers of Vimal Elaichi seeking to quash a show-cause notice issued to its brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff by the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the order stating the court lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter. The judge said the petitioner should approach courts in Maharashtra, which would be the more suitable and convenient forum to address its concerns about the notices, under the doctrine of forum conveniens.

Advertisement

The petition said the manufacturer hired established film actors to advertise its cardamom product sold under the ‘Vimal’ brand. The company said it has entered into endorsement deals with the actors and is taking steps to ensure its advertising campaigns comply with applicable laws.

Advertisement

The company said the Maharashtra FDA had issued notices alleging that advertisements for Vimal Elaichi were a form of surrogate promotion for Vimal Pan Masala. Its counsel argued that the August 11 FDA notice was issued only to the actors, not to the company, even though the company would be the one to face serious consequences from any action by the state regulator.

The notice, dated August 11, was issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, and related regulations to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their role as brand endorsers in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi.

Advertisement

The FDA said in the notice that the Vimal brand is “prominently associated with pan masala in the market” and noted that pan masala products are prohibited in Maharashtra.

The FDA told the actors to end their involvement in the advertisement with immediate effect. It also instructed them to take down promotional material from their official social media accounts and other platforms, while seeking information about the due diligence they had conducted before agreeing to endorse the product.