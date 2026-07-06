Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on Gymkhana Club eviction; Solicitor General says will file a reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on petitions filed by the Delhi Gymkhana Club and its Staff Welfare Association challenging eviction proceedings initiated over the club’s century old premises in Lutyens’ Delhi, while the Union government told the court that the petitioners could seek an adjournment before the Estate Officer as it prepares its response.

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During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the government would file its reply to the petitions filed by the club and its staff association. Taking note of the submissions, the High Court issued notice to the Centre and listed the matter for further hearing on July 28.

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The petitions challenge a show cause notice dated June 29 issued by the Estate Officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. The notice asked the club to explain why an eviction order should not be passed, stating that its continued occupation of the 27.3 acre Safdarjung Road property amounted to “unauthorised occupation” after the expiry of its lease.

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The Centre has maintained that the club’s lease expired on May 22, after which it exercised its right of re entry under the lease deed. It has argued that the land is required for defence infrastructure, public security, governance infrastructure and other public purpose projects.

The June 29 notice also warned that if the club failed to respond by July 7, the eviction proceedings could continue ex parte.

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The latest round of litigation stems from the Centre’s decision on May 22, when the Land and Development Office directed the club to vacate the premises by June 5 by invoking the public purpose clause in the original lease deed. The club subsequently moved the High Court challenging the decision.

During the earlier proceedings, the Centre had assured the court that no forcible eviction would be carried out and that action would be taken only in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Public Premises Act, including the issuance of prior notice. On that assurance, the High Court had declined to stay the government’s notice.

The dispute later expanded to include the adjoining Jaipur Polo Ground. While hearing a connected matter, the High Court questioned the Centre’s move to reclaim open spaces in Lutyens’ Delhi, raising concerns over the city’s shrinking green cover. However, after the government took physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in June, the court declined to stay its use.

Established in 1913, the Delhi Gymkhana Club is one of the capital’s oldest private institutions. The outcome of the case will determine whether the Centre can proceed with reclaiming the prominent property for the public purpose projects it has proposed.