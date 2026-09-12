Delhi HC seeks govt, Centre’s reply on plea to constitute Waqf Board

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and the city administration on a plea to constitute the Delhi Waqf Board.

Justice Anish Dayal issued notice to the governments on a petition seeking directions to them to complete the statutory process for constitution of the Board in accordance with the Waqf Act of 1995, as amended by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petitioner’s lawyer contended that after the expiry of the tenure of the last Delhi Waqf Board in August 2023, no steps had been taken for constitution of a fresh Board.

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It was argued that an administrator was appointed in January 2024 by the Delhi Government but the Board was yet to constituted despite a statutory mandate. On September 8, Justice Dayal gave four weeks to the Delhi Government and Centre to file their replies.

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The petitioner, Mohammad Shahid, said that even after the 2025 amendment, the Parliament had retained the statutory obligation to constitute a Waqf Board for every state and UT, and the failure of the authorities to form the Board was a breach of this obligation. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 10.