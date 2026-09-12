DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi HC seeks govt, Centre’s reply on plea to constitute Waqf Board

Delhi HC seeks govt, Centre’s reply on plea to constitute Waqf Board

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and the city administration on a plea to constitute the Delhi Waqf Board.

Justice Anish Dayal issued notice to the governments on a petition seeking directions to them to complete the statutory process for constitution of the Board in accordance with the Waqf Act of 1995, as amended by the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The petitioner’s lawyer contended that after the expiry of the tenure of the last Delhi Waqf Board in August 2023, no steps had been taken for constitution of a fresh Board.

Advertisement

It was argued that an administrator was appointed in January 2024 by the Delhi Government but the Board was yet to constituted despite a statutory mandate. On September 8, Justice Dayal gave four weeks to the Delhi Government and Centre to file their replies.

Advertisement

The petitioner, Mohammad Shahid, said that even after the 2025 amendment, the Parliament had retained the statutory obligation to constitute a Waqf Board for every state and UT, and the failure of the authorities to form the Board was a breach of this obligation. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 10.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts