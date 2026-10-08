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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC seeks response from police, minister Parvesh Verma on slapping AAP MLA's aide

Delhi HC seeks response from police, minister Parvesh Verma on slapping AAP MLA's aide

Court also seeks reply on AAP MLA’s aide’s plea for police protection; matter listed for November 17

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma. File photo
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the city police and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on a plea seeking an independent probe into the incident where the leader allegedly slapped an AAP worker.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the police and Verma on the petition, and asked them to file their reply on the status report.

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The respondents also raised objection on the maintainability of the petition, which also sought police protection for petitioner Sahib Singh and his family members.

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The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 17.

Verma had allegedly slapped a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on September 27.

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The person whom the minister allegedly slapped claims to be an associate of Tilak Nagar AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. He claimed that he handles the AAP MLA's social media accounts.

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