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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC sets aside FSSAI order directing Red Bull to drop 'energy drink' term

Delhi HC sets aside FSSAI order directing Red Bull to drop 'energy drink' term

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directing Red Bull to stop using the term "energy drink' on its product.

Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order, noting that the FSSAI had issued the direction without giving the company an opportunity to file a reply or give any explanation.

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“The petition is allowed. The impugned order (of FSSAI) is set aside. The respondent is at liberty to pass a fresh order after according a hearing to the petitioner,” the court said while dictating the order and noted that principles of natural justice have been violated.

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The court added that it remained undisputed that the June 30 order of the FSSAI directing petitioner Red Bull not to use the term “energy drink” on its product had been passed without giving the company an opportunity to file a reply.

It further said the FSSAI was free to take a fresh decision in the matter after following due process by issuing a show-cause notice to Red Bull and granting it an opportunity of hearing.

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