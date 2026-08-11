Delhi HC slaps Rs 30,000 fine on flyer for false hijack claim on social media

The Delhi High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on a passenger for falsely claiming on social media that his flight was “hijacked”. The court noted that no untoward incident had occurred and that the passenger had promptly corrected his mistake.

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Based on this, the FIR lodged against him was quashed, subject to the condition that he deposit the fine amount into the Delhi High Court Employees’ Welfare Fund within two weeks.

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The case was heard by a single Bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee. The petitioner, Moti Singh Rathore, had sought quashing of the criminal case registered against him.

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This case dates back to 2023, when a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Jaipur was diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, causing a delay of nearly six hours for passengers.

Rathore, expressing his displeasure on social media platform X and tagging the Civil Aviation Minister, mistakenly wrote, “The Dubai-Jaipur flight has been hijacked.”

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The passenger realised his mistake and publicly apologised within an hour, correcting the post. He said he had limited knowledge of English and had mistakenly used the word “hijack” while expressing his anger over the delay. He clarified that the flight had been merely delayed and had not been hijacked.

Following his post, an FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to rumour, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

During the hearing, the passenger’s lawyer argued that his client had no intention of causing panic. He said the mistake was the result of limited language skills and frustration caused by the delay.

In its order, the court stated that the use of a sensitive word like “hijack” could have had serious consequences. However, no actual harm or untoward incident had occurred in this case.

The court also noted that the petitioner had no criminal record, was young, had limited command of the English language and had promptly acknowledged and corrected his mistake.

In its August 4 order, the High Court quashed the FIR, but clarified that sharing such false and misleading information on social media is a serious matter. Along with the fine, the court also issued an indirect warning to the petitioner to refrain from such negligence in the future.