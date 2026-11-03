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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC stays JNU order terminating Prof Akoijam

Delhi HC stays JNU order terminating Prof Akoijam

Sexual harassment allegations

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's decision to terminate the services of professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued notice to the university on Akoijam's petition challenging the dismissal order and listed the case for hearing in January.

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Akoijam, Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, was a professor at the JNU's School of Social Sciences.

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According to reports, at least 11 women students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and tried to sexually harass them. Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

Earlier on October 12, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Akoijam on charges of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer.

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The FIR, registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday, invokes Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS.

In its October 9 dismissal order, the university said the inquiry was conducted “pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment” and that the internal committee had recommended “major punishment” under the applicable service rules.

Akoijam has described the university’s action and subsequent media coverage as a “political witch hunt” and alleged procedural irregularities in the inquiry.

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