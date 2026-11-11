Delhi HC, subordinate courts declare November 16 holiday for Chhath Puja

The Delhi High court and subordinate courts will observe holiday on November 16 on account of Chhath Puja, according to an official circular.

The circular stated, “It is notified for information of all concerned that Monday, 16 November 2026 has been declared as a holiday for this Court and the Courts subordinate to this Court In lieu of holiday on Monday, the 16 November 2026.”

To compensate for the holiday, November 21 has been declared a court sitting day for the High Court, while December 12 will be a working day for the sessions courts, the circular added.

Cases listed for November 16 in the High Court will be taken up on Tuesday, November 17. In subordinate courts, these cases will be taken up on the next working day, in addition to matters already fixed for the said date.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has also declared November 16 a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja, extending the festive break for government employees in the national capital.

According to a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi Government.