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Home / Delhi / Delhi HC transfers 151 judicial officers

Delhi HC transfers 151 judicial officers

Six judges posted to newly established NIA courts

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered the transfer of 151 judicial officers, including judges assigned to newly established Special Exclusive Courts for cases under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

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As part of the reshuffle, six judges — Anu Grover Baliga, Vikas Dhull, Prashant Sharma, Amit Bansal, Kiran Bansal and Pulastya Pramachala — have been posted as Special Exclusive NIA judges. They will assume charge on August 4.

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The newly built NIA courtrooms at Rouse Avenue are scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday, marking the transfer of all NIA trials from the Patiala House Courts to the new judicial complex.

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The High Court has also constituted dedicated Special Exclusive Courts for MCOCA and NDPS cases at Rouse Avenue. Sandeep Yadav, Anuradha Shukla, Devendra Kumar Sharma and Bhupinder Singh have been appointed as Special Exclusive NDPS judges, while Gaurav Rao, Gagandeep Singh and Surbhi Sharma Vats will preside over the Special Exclusive MCOCA courts.

The transfers include several judges handling high-profile matters. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, who has been hearing NIA cases involving Hafiz Saeed, leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI), and cases involving Ukrainian and US nationals, will continue to hear NIA matters from the newly designated court at Rouse Avenue.

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Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga has been shifted from the recently constituted paper leak court to the Special NIA Court. She had taken charge of the paper leak court only on July 25 and served there for just over a week. Special Judge Ajay Gupta, who had earlier been hearing the paper leak cases, including the NEET matter, will replace her.

Among other significant transfers, Special CBI (MP-MLA) Judge Jitendra Singh has been moved to the Family Court at Tis Hazari. Singh had discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy CBI case in February 2026. He had taken charge of the court in October 2024 and was transferred before completing two years in the post.

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Vishal Gogne has been transferred from Rouse Avenue to the Family Court at Dwarka as Additional Principal Judge.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan has been transferred from Saket Courts to the Labour Court at Rouse Avenue, while ASJ Ekta Gauba Mann has been appointed Registrar (Judicial) of the Delhi High Court from the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters), Tis Hazari.

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