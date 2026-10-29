Delhi HC upholds 67% passport fee hike for Indians abroad

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL challenging the Centre’s decision to increase passport fees for Indians living abroad, observing that a 67 per cent hike after 14 years could not be considered unreasonable or exorbitant.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma noted that passport fees were last revised in 2012 and held that determining passport processing and renewal charges fell within the government’s policy domain, warranting judicial restraint.

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The PIL, filed by Pravasi Legal Cell, challenged the disparity between passport fees charged to Indians residing abroad and those living in India. The petitioner argued that overseas Indians, particularly economically weaker workers employed in Gulf countries, were required to pay around Rs 11,900 for passports, compared with Rs 2,500 for Indian residents.

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It contended that the revised fee, increased from around Rs 7,000 to Rs 11,900, imposed a significant financial burden on low-income workers, including mechanics, plumbers and construction workers. The burden was particularly acute for those renewing their passports or applying for family members, it argued.

The petitioner also challenged the Centre’s office memorandum dated August 10, 2026, stating that it did not adequately address concerns over the disparity in fees.

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During the hearing, the court questioned the legal basis for the relief sought beyond Article 14 of the Constitution. The petitioner relied on equitable considerations to seek concessions for economically weaker Indians working abroad.

The Bench, however, expressed reservations about creating a separate concessional fee mechanism, questioning how applicants’ financial status would be verified and whether certification by a foreign country could bind the Indian government.

Observing that the government was entitled to determine passport processing and renewal fees, the court held that financial policy decisions warranted judicial restraint. It also noted that assessing the economic circumstances of Indians working abroad fell within the government’s domain.

Finding no statutory provision or constitutional right requiring the relief sought, the court dismissed the PIL. The petition followed an earlier order directing the Centre to decide the representation challenging the fee hike within three months.