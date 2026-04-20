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Home / Delhi / Delhi heats up at 40.1°C; yellow alert issued

Delhi heats up at 40.1°C; yellow alert issued

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:05 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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The national capital continued to reel under rising summer temperatures on Sunday, with the Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recording a maximum of 40.1°C, 3.3 degrees above normal.

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The minimum temperature settled at 21.7°C, marginally above normal, indicating warm nights alongside intensifying daytime heat. Other parts of the city also reported elevated temperatures, with the Ridge station touching 41.8°C, while Palam and Lodhi Road recorded around 40°C.

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A yellow alert has been issued for the period between April 22 and April 24, warning residents of rising heat stress and advising precautions, particularly during peak afternoon hours. With temperatures set to climb further, residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

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